World Bank chief says report on pressure to alter data ‘speaks for itself’ By Reuters

Malpass, speaking to CNBC, said that after discontinuing the report ranking country business climates, “We’re making the point that we want to find the best way possible for countries as they work to improve their business climates, so we’ll be looking at new approaches to do that.”

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday that a law firm’s investigation detailing pressure from senior World Bank officials in 2017 and 2019 to boost certain country rankings in the bank’s annual Doing Business report “speaks for itself.”

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: World Bank President David Malpass responds to a question from a reporter during an opening press conference at the IMF and World Bank’s 2019 Annual Fall Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2019.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.