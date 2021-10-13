Workplace Technology Dividend Fund Files Final Prospectus

Maximum $100 Million – Closing November 17, 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Middlefield Group, on behalf of Workplace Technology Dividend Fund (the "Fund"), is pleased to announce that it has filed a final prospectus in relation to an initial public offering of units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The maximum amount of the offering is $100 million. The Fund's investment objectives are to provide holders of units with: (i) stable monthly cash distributions, and (ii) enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund's investment portfolio

through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from business models that provide technology-based solutions to drive increases in workplace productivity (collectively, "Workplace Technology Issuers"). In addition, the Advisor (as defined below) will integrate environmental, social and governance considerations to complement fundamental analysis in selecting Workplace Technology Issuers it believes have sustainable competitive advantages. The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 4% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.03333 per unit per month or $0.40 per unit per annum).