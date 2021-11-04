Workplace Technology Dividend Fund Announces Exchange Ratios

Article content TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Middlefield Group, on behalf of Workplace Technology Dividend Fund (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the “Exchange Option”) being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated October 13, 2021. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund (“Units”) with: (i) stable monthly cash distributions, and (ii) enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;

through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from business models that provide technology-based solutions to drive increases in workplace productivity (collectively, "Workplace Technology Issuers"). In addition, the advisor will integrate environmental, social and governance considerations to complement fundamental analysis in selecting Workplace Technology Issuers it believes have sustainable competitive advantages. The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 4% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.03333 per unit per month or $0.40 per unit per annum).

The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the "Exchange Ratio") has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of three consecutive trading days ending on November 3, 2021 (the "Pricing Period"), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today's Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places. All prices are in Canadian Dollars.

The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio. Name Ticker CUSIP ISIN VWAP Exchange Ratio CLOUD COMPUTING ISSUERS Alphabet Inc GOOGL 02079K305 US02079K3059 3607.3517 360.73516 Amazon.com Inc AMZN 023135106 US0231351067 4136.1793 413.61793 Applied Materials Inc AMAT 038222105 US0382221051 174.1155 17.41155 BCE Inc BCE 05534B760 CA05534B7604 63.9988 6.39988 Broadcom Inc AVGO 11135F101 US11135F1012 664.1004 66.41003 Crown Castle International Corp CCI 22822V101 US22822V1017 225.9489 22.59489 CyrusOne Inc CONE 23283R100 US23283R1005 103.1624 10.31624 Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR 253868103 US2538681030 196.1429 19.61429 Equinix Inc EQIX 29444U700 US29444U7000 1035.5414 103.55414 Meta Platforms Inc (formerly, Facebook Inc) FB 30303M102 US30303M1027 408.9651 40.89650 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE 42824C109 US42824C1099 18.7726 1.87726 Intel Corp INTC 458140100 US4581401001 61.6955 6.12639 International Business Machines Corp IBM 459200101 US4592001014 156.4766 15.44401 Microsoft Corp MSFT 594918104 US5949181045 411.2510 41.12510 MongoDB Inc MDB 60937P106 US60937P1066 634.4074 63.44073 NetApp Inc NTAP 64110D104 US64110D1046 111.7320 11.17320 Nutanix Inc NTNX 67059N108 US67059N1081 43.9691 4.39690 NVIDIA Corp NVDA 67066G104 US67066G1040 324.6971 32.46970 Oracle Corp ORCL 68389X105 US68389X1054 118.1127 11.81127 QUALCOMM Inc QCOM 747525103 US7475251036 169.1741 16.91740 Quebecor Inc QBR/B 748193208 CA7481932084 30.6886 3.06886 Rogers Communications Inc RCI/B 775109200 CA7751092007 58.6055 5.86055 SBA Communications Corp SBAC 78410G104 US78410G1040 436.9080 43.69080 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX N/A IE00BKVD2N49 114.5909 11.45909 Shaw Communications Inc SJR/B 82028K200 CA82028K2002 35.4453 3.53465 Sierra Wireless Inc SW 826516106 CA8265161064 21.2651 2.12651 TELUS Corp T 87971M103 CA87971M1032 28.3543 2.83543 TELUS International CDA Inc TIXT 87975H100 CA87975H1001 47.1146 4.71146 Workday Inc WDAY 98138H101 US98138H1014 359.1633 35.91633 CYBERSECURITY ISSUERS Absolute Software Corp ABST 00386B109 CA00386B1094 13.8547 1.38547 AT&T Inc T 00206R102 US00206R1023 31.4117 3.14116 BlackBerry Ltd BB 09228F103 CA09228F1036 14.3937 1.43937 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP N/A IL0010824113 145.4273 14.54272 Cisco Systems Inc/Delaware CSCO 17275R102 US17275R1023 70.8408 7.08408 CyberArk Software Ltd CYBR N/A IL0011334468 224.6050 22.46050 F5 Networks Inc FFIV 315616102 US3156161024 271.4941 27.14941 Fortinet Inc FTNT 34959E109 US34959E1091 405.6969 40.56969 Juniper Networks Inc JNPR 48203R104 US48203R1041 38.5133 3.85133 Magnet Forensics Inc MAGT 55940P101 CA55940P1018 38.7046 3.87046 NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK 668771108 US6687711084 31.4993 3.14993 Okta Inc OKTA 679295105 US6792951054 310.9582 31.09581 Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW 697435105 US6974351057 625.2330 62.52329 Splunk Inc SPLK 848637104 US8486371045 205.3984 20.53984 Varonis Systems Inc VRNS 922280102 US9222801022 78.4509 7.84508 FINTECH ISSUERS Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM 00827B106 US00827B1061 193.9059 19.39058 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA 01609W102 US01609W1027 206.6555 20.66555 Apple Inc AAPL 037833100 US0378331005 186.2009 18.59276 Bank of Montreal BMO 063671101 CA0636711016 136.1106 13.61106 Bank of Nova Scotia/The BNS 064149107 CA0641491075 82.2074 8.22074 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM 136069101 CA1360691010 151.3155 15.13155 Coinbase Global Inc COIN 19260Q107 US19260Q1076 417.1558 41.71558 Compass Inc COMP 20464U100 US20464U1007 16.3707 1.63706 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD 22788C105 US22788C1053 333.3020 33.33019 DocuSign Inc DOCU 256163106 US2561631068 347.8046 34.78046 eBay Inc EBAY 278642103 US2786421030 93.9150 9.39149 Global Payments Inc GPN 37940X102 US37940X1028 168.6818 16.86818 Intact Financial Corp IFC 45823T106 CA45823T1066 165.2565 16.52565 Intuit Inc INTU 461202103 US4612021034 766.0070 76.60069 Lightspeed Commerce Inc LSPD 53229C107 CA53229C1077 123.0279 12.30279 Mastercard Inc MA 57636Q104 US57636Q1040 411.2899 41.12899 National Bank of Canada NA 633067103 CA6330671034 103.3096 10.33096 Nuvei Corp NVEI 67079A102 CA67079A1021 148.5861 14.85861 Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN 683712103 US6837121036 27.0781 2.70781 PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL 70450Y103 US70450Y1038 284.9602 28.49602 Redfin Corp RDFN 75737F108 US75737F1084 62.5167 6.25167 Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD 770700102 US7707001027 44.3240 4.43239 Royal Bank of Canada RY 780087102 CA7800871021 130.6110 13.06110 Shopify Inc SHOP 82509L107 CA82509L1076 1856.6539 185.66539 SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI 83406F102 US83406F1021 27.8243 2.78242 Square Inc SQ 852234103 US8522341036 312.4262 31.24262 Toronto-Dominion Bank/The TD 891160509 CA8911605092 90.6266 9.06266 Visa Inc V 92826C839 US92826C8394 260.9156 26.04499 Zillow Group Inc Z 98954M200 US98954M2008 91.3916 9.13916 Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM 98980L101 US98980L1017 347.4598 34.74598 SOFTWARE ISSUERS Altus Group Ltd/Canada AIF 02215R107 CA02215R1073 64.2893 6.42893 Autodesk Inc ADSK 052769106 US0527691069 386.6062 38.66061 Baidu Inc BIDU 056752108 US0567521085 205.3105 20.53105 Celestica Inc CLS 15101Q108 CA15101Q1081 12.8960 1.28960 CGI Inc GIB/A 12532H104 CA12532H1047 111.3268 11.13268 Constellation Software Inc/Canada CSU 21037X100 CA21037X1006 2190.5653 219.05653 Descartes Systems Group Inc/The DSG 249906108 CA2499061083 102.3748 10.23748 Docebo Inc DCBO 25609L105 CA25609L1058 95.0173 9.50173 Dye & Durham Ltd DND 267488104 CA2674881040 38.1084 3.81084 Enghouse Systems Ltd ENGH 292949104 CA2929491041 53.3423 5.31823 Kinaxis Inc KXS 49448Q109 CA49448Q1090 195.5974 19.55974 LifeSpeak Inc LSPK 53228G109 CA53228G1090 7.3038 0.73038 Martello Technologies Group Inc MTLO 573074101 CA5730741017 0.1183 0.01183 Open Text Corp OTEX 683715106 CA6837151068 62.4810 6.24810 Real Matters Inc REAL 75601Y100 CA75601Y1007 8.9275 0.89275 salesforce.com Inc CRM 79466L302 US79466L3024 374.9518 37.49518 ServiceNow Inc NOW 81762P102 US81762P1021 850.0715 85.00715 Synopsys Inc SNPS 871607107 US8716071076 412.2343 41.22343

The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Richardson Wealth Limited, Hampton Securities Limited, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Research Capital Corporation. For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868. This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

