Workhorse voluntarily dismisses its legal challenge to USPS contract By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) logo is pictured on a mail box in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Electric vehicle company Workhorse Group voluntarily dismissed on Tuesday its legal challenge against a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) move to award a multibillion-dollar contract to Oshkosh (NYSE:) Defense for making postal delivery vehicles.

The 10-year contract announced in February could be worth more than $6 billion in total. Workhorse had proposed building an all-electric vehicle fleet for USPS.

The challenge, filed in June, had been set to face arguments before a judge on Wednesday.