‘Workers deserve to have more money’: Doug Ford hikes Ontario minimum wage to $15

Minimum wage for Ontario workers will rise from $14.35. Ford said the increase would impact some 760,000 workers across the province Photo by Veronica Henri/Postmedia

Article content Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday that Ontario’s minimum wage will rise to $15 an hour starting in January, the latest in a string of worker-friendly policies his Progressive Conservative government has unveiled as the province heads toward an election in June.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Ford made the announcement in Milton, Ont., along with two key cabinet ministers — Labour Minister Monte McNaughton and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy — and a number of labour leaders, most notably Unifor President Jerry Dias. “I’ve always said workers deserve to have more money in their pockets because they earned it,” Ford told reporters. “They’ve worked hard and put in long hours, the least the government can do is ensure we’re making life more affordable for them.” The premier touted the hard work of frontline workers during the pandemic in his announcement — the grocery store workers, the delivery drivers, the custodial staff — who, “when it mattered the most, met the moment.” Minimum wage for Ontario workers will rise from $14.35. Ford said the increase would impact some 760,000 workers across the province and will include liquor servers and waiters who had a lower minimum wage of $12.55 an hour.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It was something of an unusual sight to see the Conservative premier flanked by union leaders with whom he’s sparred in the past over wages and improving workers’ rights. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. But in recent weeks, his government has rolled out a number of policies aimed at improving working conditions for employees. Last week, it unveiled the Working for Workers Act. If passed, it would see policies enforced such as the right to disconnect from work communications, banning non-compete clauses, mandating bathroom breaks for delivery drivers, enforcing regulated licences to operate recruitment agencies and recognizing immigrants’ foreign credentials. Armine Yalnizyan, an economist and Atkinson fellow on the future of workers, said the minimum wage hike was “long overdue” and suggested it could be a move by the Progressive Conservatives to corral support ahead of the upcoming election.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “(They) are going to increase purchasing power. This is good for the economic recovery … but it’s not like the amount that we are talking about is so great,” Yalnizyan said in an interview. Both the Ontario Chamber of Commerce and the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses said they were not consulted on new legislation that leaves companies two months to prepare for the changes. “It is dangerous to bring in major new labour reforms without addressing or protecting against unintended consequences, such as job losses, rising consumer costs, service cuts, and economic hardship for businesses and our greater economy,” Rocco Rossi, president of the chamber, said in a statement. Businesses set to raise prices and wages, adding to inflation concerns Starbucks to hike U.S. employee pay to attract workers during labour crunch The pandemic’s hit to global employment is much worse than anticipated

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The announcement for a pay hike comes at a time when the country is experiencing strong inflation. In September, the consumer price index topped 4.4 per cent, a level not seen since February 2003, when it hit 4.7 per cent. In Ontario, the inflation rate kept pace with the national rate for the same month. The Bank of Canada is forecasting inflation to hit five per cent by the end of this year but to drop to a target of two per cent by the end of next year. When asked about the impact the minimum wage hike might have on inflation, Ford instead pointed to higher gasoline prices as the reason for rising costs, with the culprit being the federal government’s carbon tax. Yalnizyan said that wages are growing at a pace not seen in a long time, but that it isn’t leading to salary increases across income levels.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It doesn’t necessarily translate into broad-based, wage-push inflation,” she said. The wage hike also marked a policy reversal for the Ford government. In 2018, Ford stepped into Queen’s Park with an agenda to make Ontario “open for business,” opposing a $15-an-hour minimum. He immediately scrapped former Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne’s plans to bump the minimum wage and institute paid sick days. He instead froze the minimum wage at $14, before increasing it to $14.25 in October 2020 and by another 10 cents last month. Ford acknowledged that wages haven’t maintained pace with the cost of living but the situation when he entered office to now is “like comparing apples to oranges.” “Things were a lot different back in 2018.” This time, the pandemic has caused a shift in thinking for the conservative government towards the compensation of low-wage workers who kept the economy chugging along during the economic downturn. Dias, who leads the largest private sector union in Canada, told reporters the pay bump is a start but he will be working to earn a living minimum wage for everyone, which he cites at $22 an hour for Toronto. “Do I think $15 is wonderful? The answer is no. But do I think it’s a good start? The answer is yes,” he said in response to a question posed by the Financial Post.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.