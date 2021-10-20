Workers at Exxon Texas refinery reject contract, lockout continues

Article content

BEAUMONT — The two sides in the Exxon Mobil Beaumont, Texas, refinery standoff on Wednesday were back to square one after workers soundly rejected the company’s sweetened contract offer.

Exxon for months pushed the United Steelworkers union to put the company’s contract proposal to a vote, and the defeat meant a six-month lockout will continue. Union officials said the vote was overwhelmingly against the proposal without provide a tally.

Unlike farm equipment maker John Deere and breakfast cereal supplier Kellogg, where thousands of employees laid down their tools, Exxon locked out union workers in a dispute over job seniority and security.