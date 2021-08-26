Workday Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Investing.com – Workday (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Workday announced earnings per share of $1.23 on revenue of $1.26B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7773 on revenue of $1.24B.

Workday shares are up 2.95% from the beginning of the year, still down 12.76% from its 52 week high of $282.77 set on February 16. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 15.96% from the start of the year.

Workday follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month

Workday’s report follows an earnings beat by Atlassian Corp Plc on July 29, who reported EPS of $0.24 on revenue of $559.54M, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.1815 on revenue of $524.1M.

Lam Research had beat expectations on July 28 with fourth quarter EPS of $8.09 on revenue of $4.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of $7.59 on revenue of $4.03B.

