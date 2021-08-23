Woolworths, Uber Eats join hands to meet same-hour delivery demand By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an outlet of retailer Woolworths in Cape Town, South Africa, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo



(Reuters) – Woolworths Group, Australia’s biggest supermarket chain, said on Monday it is teaming up with Uber (NYSE:) Eats for same-hour grocery deliveries to meet the unprecedented demand centred around speed and convenience amid the pandemic.

Woolworths’ locations will be available on the Uber Eats app from the last week of August for account holders based in Sydney and Melbourne before expanding across the eastern seaboard in the following weeks, the supermarket chain said.

Consumer demand for home delivery has grown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and risen even further during stringent lockdowns, the ride-share service’s Eats platform said.

Uber Eats will also become a delivery option for customers ordering through the Woolworths website, with Uber providing delivery solutions to the supermarket chain’s existing online retail operations, Woolworths said.