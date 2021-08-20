Woodside paying new female CEO about 25% less than predecessor

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content MELBOURNE — Woodside Petroleum is paying new CEO, Meg O’Neill, around 25% less than her predecessor, even as she embarks on sealing a deal to double the size of the Australian company to turn it into a top 10 independent oil and gas producer. Details of O’Neill’s pay package were buried in flurry of news on Tuesday, when her appointment as permanent chief executive officer was confirmed and she announced a A$40 billion merger with the oil and gas arm of BHP Group. O’Neill, an American, had been acting CEO since April, taking over the role from Peter Coleman, who retired after a decade at the top of the Perth-based company.

Article content Announcing O’Neill’s appointment, Woodside had said more than 300 internal and external candidates were considered. “Meg’s impeccable credentials and proven leadership capabilities, exemplified in recent months, set her apart as the Board’s top candidate for the CEO position,” Woodside Chairman Richard Goyder said in the announcement. O’Neill, whom Coleman plucked from ExxonMobil Corp, in 2018, will be paid a fixed base salary of A$2.2 million plus a bonus with a target value of A$4.4 million. The company has also speeded up the vesting of restricted shares she was awarded in her previous role. That compares with Coleman’s total pay of A$8.7 million in 2020, a year when oil prices and earnings collapsed.