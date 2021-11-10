Wondr Gaming partners with Neil Dankoff, renowned fine art photographer with galleries in Memphis, Montreal & Toronto, to mint and sell NFTs



Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the “Company” or “Wondr Gaming“) an entertainment company uniting brands and the global gaming community through its loyalty, NFT, and growing media network, is excited to announce it has partnered with artist Neil Dankoff, owner of his own galleries with locations in Memphis, Montreal and Toronto (2), to mint and sell NFTs from Mr Dankoff’s most prominent pieces.

In partnership with a leading Canadian crypto custodian, Wondr mints NFTs on its owned and operated white-labelled NFT platform, then uses payment API fintech application Wyre to exchange crypto to fiat in order to ensure Wondr does not hold crypto on its balance sheet, and Shopify (NYSE:) Plus as its marketplace to sell NFTs via credit card. Through this seamless process, Wondr will mint and sell Mr Dankoff’s art in the form of NFTs.

“The world of NFT art is quickly emerging as a multi-billion dollar industry, with prominent art auction houses such as Christie’s and Sotherby’s hosting their own NFT auctions, which have served as a new catalyst for contemporary art sales. Wondr owns and operates a white-labelled NFT minting technology and marketplace, such that we can work with artists like Neil Dankoff to mint and sell their art as NFTs. All NFTs minted and sold by Wondr are fully transferrable, and can be traded and resold on any other platform after initial sale. The GenZ and Millennial audience Wondr serves has adopted digital goods and the world of NFTs at an accelerated rate, positioning us to be very successful in marketing artists such as Mr Dankoff to the growing market of NFT buyers.”

– Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Wondr Gaming.

“NFT’s seem to be a natural fit for my work, and I’m excited to partner with Wondr in giving people the opportunity to digitally encapsulate some of my most notable pieces.”

–Neil Dankoff

Information provided by FinancialNewsMedia.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin