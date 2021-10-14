Women Outnumber Men in Norway Cabinet for First Time Since 2012

The agrarian Center Party’s leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum was appointed finance minister, with Labor lawmaker Marte Mjos Persen named the new petroleum and energy minister.

Women hold 10 ministerial positions in the 19-member cabinet of Labor Party leader and new prime minister Jonas Gahr Store, 61, appointed by King Harald V on Thursday. That means a female representation of 53%, matching the level in a Labor-led government from March 2012, according to data on the government’s website.

(Bloomberg) — Norway’s new government is made up of a majority of women for the first time in almost a decade.

The Nordic region is traditionally considered a global leader on gender equality, even as some studies show the region lagging diversity in corporate sector. Denmark, Finland and Norway have declined in the rankings of women’s share of leadership over the past 10 to 15 years. Sweden is now the only Nordic country to rank in the top 50 in the World Economic Forum’s gender gap reports, which encompass legislators, senior officials and managers.

The outgoing government of Conservative Premier Erna Solberg had 8 women and 12 men, with a peak of 50% female ministers in its first term.

The two-party minority coalition of Store’s Labor and Vedum’s Center announced its government platform on Wednesday, including plans to continue oil and gas exploration as well as tax cuts for low-earners and higher wealth taxes.

With Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven likely to be replaced by Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson next month, Store would become the only male head of government in the Nordic region. The 61-year-old millionaire, who’s studied at the Institute d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and taught at Harvard, has previously been minister for foreign affairs and healthcare.

Here’s is a list of senior ministers:

