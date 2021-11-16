Women managers are better for the planet, study finds

Companies with more women in middle management produce less carbon than ones dominated by men

Companies with more women in middle management produce less carbon than ones dominated by men, according to research published by the Bank for International Settlements.

The work suggests a benefit of hiring women and improving the gender diversity of the staff, not just at board level but throughout the business.

Analysis of 2,000 listed companies in 24 advanced economies from 2009 to 2019 showed that a 1-percentage point increase in the proportion of female managers was associated with a 0.5 per cent decrease in carbon emissions.

“This effect is robust controlling for institutional differences due to culture and religion,” said the researchers, Yener Altunbas, Leonardo Gambacorta, Alessio Reghezza and Giulio Velliscig. The BIS, which published the study, is a Swiss-based oversight institution for the world’s central banks.

Previous research on the link between female board members and carbon emissions has produced “conflicting findings,” the authors said. They looked below board level to the management structure.