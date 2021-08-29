Woman Who Recorded Recent Moment Of Nene Leakes Says She & Her Friends Respect Her & Are Saddened By The News (Exclusive Details)

By now, many of you know that Nene Leakes, unfortunately, revealed that her husband, Gregg Leakes’ health is declining as he battles cancer. As we previously reported, a customer at her lounge shared a video while she gave an update and stated, “When you see me, you see my son give us a lot of love okay, my husband is transitioning to the other side.”

In the video, Nene addressed being called rude for not telling one of her customers happy birthday, and when she got on the mic, she shared that Gregg’s health condition is declining.

We spoke with the woman who recorded the video and she shared that she and her friends did not ask Nene for a birthday shoutout, nor did they call her rude. She said, “I think that a stranger may have told her that it was my friend’s birthday and asked her to send a shout out to her.”

Although she was shocked about Nene’s announcement she said, “If you listen to my voice in the video, you will not hear hostility. We respect NeNe and Greg and were saddened by the news.” She continued to offer her prayers to Gregg and Nene during this difficult time.

As we previously reported, back in June Nene has shared that Gregg’s cancer had returned. At the time she said in an interview with The Jasmine Brand, “Gregg’s so/so he’s in the hospital. He’s been in the hospital, tomorrow will be a week. This is the first time I’m saying something about it. I’m sure he’ll be in the hospital in about a week or so. He had to have surgery. So his cancer did return.”

In 2018, it was announced that Gregg was battling colon cancer, and in 2019 he had went into remission.

We continue to keep Gregg and Nene Leakes lifted in prayer!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

