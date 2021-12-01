Woman Testifies That Ghislaine Maxwell & Jeffrey Epstein Started Abusing Her At 14 & Maxwell “Instructed” Her On How To Give Epstein Massages

On Tuesday, a woman who goes by the pseudonym “Jane” testified that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell started sexually abusing her at 14.

While on the stand, Jane stated she met Epstein and Maxwell in 1994 while eating ice cream at a camp where he was a “benefactor,” CNN reports.

Jane also testified that after meeting the confidante and businessman at camp, she and her mother had tea with Epstein, where it was established he would be her mentor. Soon after, the then 14-year-old would visit Epstein at his home by herself.

In the beginning, Jane shared that Maxwell and Epstein “made her feel special — spending time with her, asking about her family and interests and taking her to do fun things.”

While sharing more details, the nature of the testimony became a bit graphic with more shocking revelations.

Jane testified, “at least once, Maxwell ‘instructed’ her how Epstein liked to be massaged while the three were in Epstein’s “massage room.”

Jane also testified that Epstein would “masturbate” on her. “At times, Epstein would masturbate on her and molest her, she said. Maxwell would sometimes be involved, touching her and Epstein.”

During the testimony, it was also revealed that Epstein took Jane to Florida to meet Donald Trump when she was 14. Jane “did not allege any improper conduct by Trump when she met him at his Mar-a-Lago resort.”

As you may know, “Maxwell was charged in July 2020 with enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity for allegedly grooming and recruiting underage girls from 1994 through 1997.”

Two sex-trafficking charges were added after it was alleged that Maxwell had interactions with a 14-year-old girl on several different occasions in Palm Beach, Florida.

As for Epstein, he committed suicide in 2019.

The post Woman Testifies That Ghislaine Maxwell & Jeffrey Epstein Started Abusing Her At 14 & Maxwell “Instructed” Her On How To Give Epstein Massages appeared first on The Shade Room.