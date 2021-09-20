Woman Alleges Karen Civil Defrauded Non-Profit Organization Looking To Build A Park For Children In Haiti–Karen Responds

As people continue to come forward with defrauding allegations about marketing and media maven Karen Civil, a woman on Twitter alleges Karen Civil did just that with “Sow A Seed,” a non-profit organization in Haiti.

According to a woman who goes by Melissah Prato on Twitter, Civil allegedly “tried to throughly profit” from the organization as an ambassador back in 2014. Melissah makes lengthy detailed claims with multiple tweets laying out the alleged account of events. Melissah claims she reached out to Karen because she liked what she represented. Melissah tweeted in part, “I followed her on IG and I liked her ‘image.’”

After “an industry friend” encouraged her to contact Civil, the two were able to connect and begin working together. Once there was a photoshoot and information about the project and budget, things allegedly began to change shortly after.

After allegedly requesting that the groundbreaking take place on her “birthday weekend” in November of 2014, Melissah alleges that Karen never paid the full $41,000 that she agreed to contribute towards the project. Melissah alleges “she had only paid the $1,500 for the groundbreaking ceremony.”

She also claims that every time she asked for the “first half” of the funds, “she [gave] us the run around.”

Though no money was allegedly sent at the time of the event, Melissah alleges Civil still insisted that a check of $41,000 be printed out. “She had requested we print a big check for her photo opp during the groundbreaking.”

Melissah also states she did make good on her promise to send the kids shoes. “We set her up in her hotel, she did tell us she was going to send us some sneakers from Nick Cannon’s org so the kids in Timkatec can paint on and enjoy. She held that end of the bargain and did send the shoes.”

Appearing to change the project from “Project PlayWorld” to “Live Civil Playground,” Melissah alleges Civil did not use the hashtags she was given or make mention of the playground as was discussed per contract.

Eventually, the two parted ways in December of 2014, after an attorney from SowaSeed terminated the agreement. She also alleges that the kids didn’t receive laptops, money, or the playground. “At this point, she takes the lead #KarenCivil because she has access to more media and publishers that she’s cutting ties with @SAScharity – WHERE? meanwhile, she leaves on her page, all over the internet, photos/videos/press releases of those kids who got no money, no playground, no laptops.”

Once these claims became another tending topic, Karen Civil released a statement and said, “The school they chose I thought was very amazing and we did a groundbreaking ceremony there to establish the park we planned to build.”

