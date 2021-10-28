WNS Holdings Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

© Reuters. WNS Holdings Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – WNS (NYSE:) Holdings reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

WNS Holdings announced earnings per share of $0.86 on revenue of $254.4M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7631 on revenue of $243.53M.

WNS Holdings shares are up 41% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.39% from its 52 week high of $86.58 set on October 20. They are outperforming the AEX which is up 30.35% from the start of the year.

WNS Holdings follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

WNS Holdings’s report follows an earnings beat by Alphabet C on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $27.99 on revenue of $65.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $23.84 on revenue of $63.47B.

Facebook had beat expectations on Monday with third quarter EPS of $3.22 on revenue of $29.01B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3.19 on revenue of $29.58B.

