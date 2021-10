Wizards Of Waverly Place Then Vs Now Photos

Raymond Hall / GC Images



Since WOWP ended in 2012, Gomez has done just about anything and everything. She’s continued acting and has appeared in Spring Breakers, Hotel Transylvania, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and The Fundamentals of Caring just to name a few. These days, she has her own cooking show on HBO Max called Selena + Chef and is starring in Only Murders in the Building on Hulu. Gomez has also been executive producer on several projects including The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex, 13 Reasons Why, This is the Year, Living Undocumented, and others. On top of all of that, Gomez has also kept a steady music career and just released her latest EP, Revelación, in November 2020.