Wizards of the Coast and Riot Games Make Magic with Crossover Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Arcane

RENTON, Wash. — Wizards of the Coast, a division of Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced two new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drops in a crossover with Riot Games celebrating the launch of Arcane: League of Legends , the brand-new animated series set in the League of Legends universe. These time-limited drops will be on sale November 29 through December 23 and available in both foil and non-foil sets of Magic: The Gathering cards that will all be revealed in the coming weeks, following the completion of the animated series.

Article content

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Riot Games on two Secret Lair drops to celebrate the launch of the League of Legends animated series, Arcane ,” said Chris Cocks, President of Wizards of the Coast. “Bringing fan-favorite brands into the Magic Multiverse is an exciting way for us to bring Magic to life in bold new ways for lifelong fans and first-time players.”

Fans received a sneak peek at some of the Secret Lair x Arcane cards today, including specially curated Magic: The Gathering lands capturing locations and key moments from the animated series like Piltover, the Undercity, and more.

“In RiotX Arcane, we looked for ways to bring the fandom of Arcane beyond the digital screen and into something you could hold in your hands,” said Brandon Miao, Cross-Product Experiences and Partnerships Lead, Riot Experience (XP) at Riot Games. “This was an amazing opportunity to collaborate with Secret Lair as we’re huge fans of Magic and admire the long-standing, deep relationship Wizards of the Coast has established with their fanbase.”

You can learn more about Secret Lair on the official site . Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Arcane and Secret Lair x Arcane: Lands will be available for preorder beginning November 29 for $29.99 (non-foil) and $39.99 (foil).

About Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc., is an award-winning developer and publisher of tabletop and digital games that ignite a sense of adventure in passionate players around the globe. Best known for publishing groundbreaking fantasy franchises, MAGIC: THE GATHERING® and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS®, Wizards is dedicated to bringing together world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences at its headquarters in Washington and studios in Austin and Montreal. Learn more at www.wizards.com .

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends , to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.

As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles, while exploring the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, TV, and more. Riot has also launched a publishing group, Riot Forge, to collaborate with third-party developers on additional games set in the League universe. Forge’s first title, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story , is a story-driven, turn-based role-playing game (RPG) being developed by Airship Syndicate.