WiV Announces the Launch of Its WIVA Token on ZENDIT-MANTRA DOA By CoinQuora

WiV Announces the Launch of Its WIVA Token on ZENDIT-MANTRA DOA



WiV announced the launch of its WIVA token on MANTRA DOA’s launchpad ZENDIT

The pool opens on Tuesday, August 31st at 12 PM UTC.

The award-winning fintech platform WiV announced the launch of its WIVA token on MANTRA DOA’s launchpad ZENDIT, a decentralized swapping protocol.

WiV technology claims to be the world’s first brand to put investable wines into high-yielding NFTs, bringing the world of fine wines to DeFi. In addition to the launch of its native currency WIVA token, WiV also announced the opening of the WIVA pool. The WiV ZENDIT pool opens on Tuesday, August 31st at 12 PM UTC.

Speaking of the token, the team claims that the WIVA token is “the world’s first industry pegged token,” adding that the token will be the foundation of the WiV ecosystem, a new, inclusive and borderless economy for physical assets in a digital world. The team added that it could also be used for single asset staking and yield farming at competitive rates after launch.

Continue reading on CoinQuora