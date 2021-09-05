With El Salvador’s Legal Tender Plans in Sight, Will Bitcoin Break $60K? By CoinQuora

- has been going back and forth between $49K and $50K.
- On Friday, the coin saw its 3-month high of $50,680.
- El Salvador is set to adopt Bitcoin on September 7, 2021.
Bitcoin’s having a fun time, playing with investors’ and altcoin holders’ hearts as it sways back and forth between $49,000 and $50,000. Settled at $50,233 at news time, the entire crypto-verse, especially altcoins, are looking at it with bated breath and asking, where to next?
Altcoins waiting to see what Bitcoin will do next. pic.twitter.com/mQPkpg61Xg
— Dan Held (@danheld) September 4, 2021
This tweet by crypto tweeter Dan Held correctly summarizes the thoughts of most in the crypto market right now. Having long been the bringer and leader of bull and bear markets, recent days hav…
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.