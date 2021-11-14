Wisconsin Governor Places At Least 500 National Guards On Standby As The Decision In The Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Approaches 

Kyle Rittenhouse is currently on trial for killing two men and injuring a third last year during the protests that took place in Kenosha after the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. As the trial starts to come to an end, the city has already started to prepare for the outcome of the trial.

According to NBC News, on Friday Governor Tony Evers placed at least 500 National Guards on standby as the trial approaches the end. The closing arguments are expected to take place on Monday, as many people around the world wait to hear the verdict in this case.

Governor Evers said in a statement, “I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community by reconsidering any plans to travel there and encourage those who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully.”

Rittenhouse, who lived in Illinois at the time of the shooting, claimed he made the trip to protect the businesses in the city of Kenosha. He claimed he had fired his weapon in self-defense.

He currently faces life in prison if convicted on the first-degree intentional homicide charge, and up to 60 years on each of the other homicide-related charges.

As we previously reported, earlier this week, Rittenhouse took the stand as he spoke about the deadly shooting that took place last summer, and he became emotional while explaining the incident.

“I look over my shoulder, and Mr. Rosenbaum was now running from my right side, and I was cornered from…in front of me…There were people right there,” he said.

Many people shared their thoughts on the moment, including LeBron James who said:

