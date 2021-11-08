Wirex Announces Longlist for 2021 ‘Rising Women in Crypto Power List’ By DailyCoin

Wirex Announces Longlist for 2021 ‘Rising Women in Crypto Power List’



Leading digital payments platform, Wirex, in partnership with popular fintech publication, UKTN, have announced the longlist of women on their 2021 ‘Rising Women in Crypto Power List’.

Returning after a successful inaugural year, the 2021 Power List has proven hugely popular yet again, seeking nominations of female industry-leaders that are helping the global crypto industry to thrive. With over 200 entries, the list aims to showcase the extensive and diverse roles that women are playing within the crypto sector, featuring those from the DeFi, legal & compliance, marketing, journalism, graphic design and coding sectors. Women from over 50 countries were mentioned, including the UK, US, Brazil, India and Singapore.

The ‘Rising Women in Crypto Power List’ is part of Wirex’s wider ‘Women in Crypto’ campaign, endeavouring to showcase the incredible things that women in the crypto sector are doing. Aligning with Wirex’s core mission, it aims to prove that anyone and everyone can get involved in crypto, countering its male-dominated stereotype and inviting women to experience the benefits of the digital economy too.

The 2021 ‘Power List’ was launched last month with a brand-new event, ‘Women in Crypto: Tech, Innovation & Digitisation‘. Hosted live at tech accelerator, Level39 in London, it featured six female powerhouses talking everything DeFi, payments, and NFTs. Inspiring women across the world, the panellists provided unique, never-before-heard insights and demonstrated the exciting roles that women are undertaking within crypto, regardless of background or experience.

The final 10 winners of the Power List will be announced on the 11th November, being decided by the recently announced judging panel. Representing highly experienced crypto experts and those with a deep-rooted passion for the initiative, it will include George Coxon, Director of the Nano Foundation & Appia; Amy Barker, Global Head of People at Wirex; Hedi Krueger, Director of Digital & Innovation at Mastercard (NYSE:); Ria Shetty, Ambassador of the European Women in Payments Network; and Ada Vaughan, Growth & Partnerships at the Stellar Development Foundation. The result will be based on those displaying the highest levels of achievements, potential, influence, ambition, leadership skills and innovation.

Lottie Wells, Senior PR & Events Manager that played a pivotal role in managing the Power List, expressed: “The variety of roles and number of entries to the Power List this year once again shows the huge range of opportunities there are for women to get involved in the crypto sector. It’s an honour to celebrate all the women included and use Wirex and UKTN’s networks to spread awareness of this important message. I can’t wait to work with the judges to finalise the top 10 women on the shortlist.”

To view the longlist, please visit: https://wirexapp.com/blog/post/rising-women-in-crypto-power-list-the-2021-longlist-0462

The final 10 winners of the ‘Power List’ will be announced on the Wirex and UKTN websites on the 11th November.

To see more exclusive content from women within the crypto industry, and learn more about the campaign, please visit: https://wirexapp.com/blog/category/women-in-crypto-0009

Information provided by FinancialNewsMedia.

