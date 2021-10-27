Wipro Appoints Kimberly Watson as Country Head and Managing Director, Canada

Watson is a veteran who has been in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) field for over 30 years in various leadership roles including development, sales, engineering, delivery, software, managed services, and outsourcing. In her most recent role, Watson was Vice President and General Manager for the Federal Market at IBM Canada. She has also held several leadership positions at IBM and Bell Canada.

Article content

Watson will be based in Toronto and report to Angan Guha, CEO, Americas 2. Outside of work, she is actively involved with local communities such as York Simcoe Express AAA Hockey Association and the Centre for Outsourcing Research and Education.

“I warmly welcome Kim (Kimberly) to the Wipro family. She is a respected global leader with an exemplary track record. Canada is a strategic growth market for Wipro and we have established ourselves as a partner of choice across multiple sectors. With Kim’s deep insights into the Canadian markets, we will better enable customers to be successful in their transformation journeys,” said Angan Guha, CEO, Americas 2, Wipro Limited.

Kimberly Watson said, “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Wipro as part of the senior leadership team and help strengthen our client and ecosystem relationships in Canada. The Wipro values and culture are exemplary, and I look forward to working with my colleagues at Wipro Canada.”

2021 marks fifteen years of Wipro’s presence in Canada. Recognizing the region’s growth potential, Wipro has made numerous investments in technology and domain expertise, strengthening its local presence with a diverse, tech savvy local workforce, establishing strategic partnerships, and setting up offices in key economic hubs.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 220,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers’ ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers’ purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005684/en/

Contacts

Sandeep Deb Varman

Wipro Limited

sandeep.varman@wipro.com

#distro