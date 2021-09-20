Wilmer Valderrama Snuggles Up To Daughter Ahead Of 2021 Emmy Awards – Hollywood Life

Wilmer Valderrama cuddled 7-month-old daughter Nakano Oceana while looking dapper in his attire for the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Before presenting at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, Wilmer Valderrama, 41, spent some quality time with his 7-month-old daughter, Nakano Oceana. Wilmer posted an Instagram photo before the star-studded event that featured the NCIS actor lovingly cradling his baby girl, whom he shares with fiancée Amanda Pacheco, in his arms. “Pre Show snuggles with my Chukichuki Nakano.. historically recording this so you never forget Daddy was very cool way back when.. #Emmys2021,” Wilmer wrote in the caption of the precious father-daughter shot, which can be seen below!

Wilmer looked handsome as always in the pre-Emmys photo. He dressed in a black and white tuxedo, which included a stylish black bowtie. The That ’70s Show alum was so happy to be embracing his daughter, who looked super cute a pink jumper and a white and black polka dolt shirt. And as expected, Wilmer’s followers gushed over the star’s sweet snapshot with Nakano.

Sex/Life actor Adam Demos commented “Love it,” on Wilmer’s post, adding a heart emoji. Actress Sarah Shahi jokingly wrote, “Ohhhhhh she is the PERFECT DATE!!” in reference to Nakano, while Wilson Cruz left a string of crying face emojis to appropriately sum up his thoughts on Wilmer’s pic with his daughter.

Wilmer got engaged to Amanda on New Year’s Day in 2020, and they welcomed Nakano on Feb. 15, 2021. The couple announced their daughter’s arrival in a joint statement alongside family snapshots taken at the hospital after Nakano’s birth. “Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter…,” Wilmer wrote on the social media platform, adding the hashtag “It’sJustUs3Now.”

In an interview with PEOPLE in March 2021, Wilmer expressed his joy at learning the ropes of fatherhood. “I don’t feel any type of pressure or concerns or insecurities,” the actor said. “They gave me the opportunity at the hospital to change her first diaper and I jumped at the opportunity to do it. It was a pleasure to change my baby’s diaper! I kind of dove in,” he added.