Willis Towers Watson Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Willis Towers Watson announced earnings per share of $1.73 on revenue of $1.97B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.59 on revenue of $2.1B.

Willis Towers Watson shares are up 36.39% from the beginning of the year, still down 11.63% from its 52 week high of $271.87 set on May 10. They are outperforming the TR UK 50 which is up 10.01% from the start of the year.

Willis Towers Watson follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Willis Towers Watson’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on October 13, who reported EPS of $3.74 on revenue of $30.44B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3 on revenue of $29.79B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on October 14 with third quarter EPS of $4.52 on revenue of $72.34B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.42 on revenue of $71.38B.

