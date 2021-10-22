Willie Taylor’s Wife, Shanda, Alleges He Left Her With Four Kids

On Thursday, the wife of Willie Taylor, Shanda, stated that he left her with their four children.

Posting a photo to Instagram post, Shanda captioned the pic and stated, “Gonna be completely honest I’ve never felt so good from the inside out,” the post read. Shanda continued, “The sad part is people dont like to see it cause they are used to u being unhappy. It scares them so they put you thru turmoil to break you and keep you broken.” Referring to the tagging of Willie Taylor’s name, Shanda stated, “Yes the tagged. You can’t hold me down if u tried. Left me aimlessly with 4 kids cause u needed a break. Guess what they saddled on my back girlfriend.”

Commenters expressed their thoughts. One person stated, “This what happens when you settle with someone you think you can change, take ppl for [who] they are and believe it! Wishing her peace though.”

Someone else stated, “If multiple people left they kids just cuz they “needd a break” there would be no parents in the world.”

If you recall, Shanda and Willie appeared on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.” During that season, the two were dealing with Willie’s alleged infidelity. Shanda and Willie also appeared on “Marriage Boot Camp.”

Shanda and Willie also celebrated 13 years of marriage in December 2020.

