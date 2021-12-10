William & Kate’s Kids George, Charlotte & Louis All Grown Up In Xmas Card – Hollywood Life

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared an adorable photo featuring their two princes and one princess who are all growing up way too fast!

A royal holiday gift! Prince William, and Kate Middleton, both 39, kicked off the festive season by sharing an adorable family photo featuring Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, 3, for their annual Christmas card. Taking to Instagram on December 10, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted the heartwarming snap which has all five family members wearing smiles during a family vacation to Jordan. “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card,” the proud parents captioned the photo.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family,” a statement from Kensington Palace read. “The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Jordan earlier this year.”