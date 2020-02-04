William and Kate show their sweet side on the ice cream date of South Wales

I scream, you scream We all scream for ice cream, even Prince William Y Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a sweet gift during their visit to South Wales on Tuesday. The royal couple stopped next to Joe's Ice Cream in Mumbles for a few tablespoons. After William told the managing director Adrian Hughes He likes chocolate, he was given two options: chocolate chip vanilla ice cream and chocolate ice cream with a wafer in a cup. As for Kate, she opted for the exclusive vanilla ice cream in the lounge with a wafer on a plate.

"They wanted to know what the secret was, but we didn't divulge," Hughes said.

The dynamic duo also spoke with local families. After William saw a boy reading Julia Donaldson& # 39; s Room on the broomsaid he reads the same book for Prince george, Princess Charlotte Y Prince louis "all the time."

Kate also had a mini meeting and met two of her teachers from St. Andrews High School: Denise Evans-Alford Y Kevin Alford. Denise taught physical education while Kevin taught French and German. They taught their brothers Pippa Middleton Y James middleton, too.

"It's such a small world," Kate said after hugging the instructors.