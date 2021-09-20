Will Violence Erupt in El Salvador? By CoinQuora

It is another exciting moment for El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele but not too exciting for more than half of the citizens of El Salvador. While the country is in chaos over President endorsing bitcoin as the country’s legal Tender, Nayib has gone ahead to announce that the country has bought a new 150 . The latest addition to El Salvador’s collection of Bitcoin will sum it up to 700 coins.

