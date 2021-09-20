Will Violence Erupt in El Salvador? By CoinQuora

- El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele acquires 150 bitcoins.
- The citizens of El Salvador storm the president’s comment section under his tweet to show their displeasure with the bitcoin acquisition.
- President Nayib Bukele not ready to yield to his people’s request.
It is another exciting moment for El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele but not too exciting for more than half of the citizens of El Salvador. While the country is in chaos over President endorsing bitcoin as the country’s legal Tender, Nayib has gone ahead to announce that the country has bought a new 150 . The latest addition to El Salvador’s collection of Bitcoin will sum it up to 700 coins.
We just bought the dip.
150 new coins!
El Salvador now holds 700 coins.
