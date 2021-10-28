Will the Roger-Shaw deal still go through? Some think Rogers turmoil raises concerns

The deal, which must go through a series of federal regulators, would see Rogers acquire outstanding class A and B Shaw shares for $40.50 per share Photo by Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press files

Article content The principal actors in the boardroom drama that has engulfed Rogers Communications Inc. over the past weeks are all saying they want the telecom’s $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. to proceed smoothly, but some market watchers see the turmoil as cause for concern.

Article content “Bottom line is Shaw’s share price should be trading at $38 or $39 right now. The fact that it’s trading at $35 means that there’s significant concern that this deal is not going to happen,” Barry Schwartz, chief investment officer and co-owner at Baskin Wealth Management, told the Financial Post in an interview this week. “Shaw better have a plan B.” The deal, which must go through a series of federal regulators, would see Rogers acquire outstanding class A and B Shaw shares for $40.50 per share. Before the acquisition announcement, Shaw stock was $23.90. Since the row at Rogers broke out, Shaw’s stock had declined from $37.03 to below $35, before bouncing back this week to close at $35.91 on Thursday. Triggering the pullback is the clash playing out in the upper echelons of Rogers.

Article content Edward Rogers, the scion of the family business, is seeking to have the legitimacy of his reconstituted board confirmed in court after his mother and two sisters, along with several independent directors, fired him as chair. The drama erupted after Edward moved to replace chief executive Joe Natale with chief financial officer Tony Staffieri. Edward, in an affidavit filed with a B.C. court, claimed board members at the time knew of and supported his plan but reversed course. Photo by Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press files Though most of the turbulence is at the board level, the instability in the C-suite is worrisome for investors as Rogers could potentially lose its CEO, Schwartz said. “This is not a joke deal. Acquiring Shaw is massive and it requires 100 per cent focus,” he said. “How can they close a deal and focus on a strategic plan if they can’t even get along, according to what we’ve read?”

Article content Schwartz said a number of scenarios could occur that would spell bad news for the acquisition with the current infighting. Shaw, if perturbed by the conflicts, could get cold feet altogether and pull out from the deal for lack of confidence in the leadership team. If Rogers’ stock continues to drop, that could be another cause for Shaw to back away, since the family will receive part of its payout in Rogers shares. This is not a joke deal. Acquiring Shaw is massive and it requires 100 per cent focus Barry Schwartz Rogers shares dropped nearly six per cent Monday and, after closing at $57.99 per share on Thursday, remain below last week’s high of $61.26. Schwartz also suggested that the turmoil at Rogers might leave leadership unable to successfully close the deal. Despite those possibilities, most analysts expect the acquisition will still go through. Tim Casey, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, said each company is “highly motivated” to see it through. “Shaw cannot generate an adequate return in wireless, even before 5G, and Rogers needs the Shaw fibre footprint for 5G in western Canada,” he wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Article content If the acquisition fizzles, analyst Jerome Dubreuil at Desjardins said in a note there could be other suitors who may absorb Shaw, but didn’t specify, except for Bell. Bell had previously bid to take over Shaw, but wasn’t prepared to offer the same price and regulatory concessions that Rogers put on the table. “BCE may or may not be a potential second buyer, depending on the reasons for the failure of the deal with RCI,” Dubreuil wrote. Edward, who’s chair of the family trust that owns more than 97 per cent of the voting shares, said he wants to complete the acquisition. “While Mr. Natale has received some positive reviews, RCI has continued to lag behind its two main competitors, Bell and Telus, the company has missed its budgets the previous two years, and its share price has stagnated,” Edward said in court filings. He also expressed “serious concerns” about Natale’s ability to command the takeover of Shaw, which would help transform Rogers into a national telecom. “The transaction is critical to RCI’s future,” he said. Since founder Ted Rogers’ death in 2008, the Toronto-based telecom’s performance has paled in comparison to competitors BCE Inc. and Telus Communications Inc., both Schwartz and analysts have noted. Rogers stock has gone up 34 per cent since January 2008, meanwhile Bell and Telus stock have surged 63 per cent and 135 per cent respectively in the same time frame. • Email: bbharti@postmedia.com | Twitter: biancabharti

