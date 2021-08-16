Will the Bitcoin price drop if the stock market crashes? By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Cause and effect: Will the Bitcoin price drop if the stock market crashes?

The year 2009 was marked by both the genesis of and the United States stock market starting an unprecedented bull market — one that’s continued almost uninterrupted since. However, murmurings of a crash are always present, and the noise has recently been getting louder. Against the backdrop of COVID-19 refusing to go away, stocks keep pushing higher, backed by an unprecedented amount of government support. But now that quantitative easing policies are no longer being implemented, is the talk of a stock market crash justified? Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph