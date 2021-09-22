Will Tesla Accept Dogecoin (DOGE) As Payment? By CoinQuora

- A tweet claims that Tesla (NASDAQ:) will accept DOGE as payment.
- It says that Tesla will do so after Robinhood (NASDAQ:) wallets come out.
- The tweet sparked an interesting thread.
The Twitter (NYSE:) crypto community is buzzing once again. This time the story revolves around Tesla possibly accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) as payment in the future. To specify, Matt Wallace, a crypto YouTuber and huge DOGE fan tweets a very bold post.
Tesla will announce #Dogecoin acceptance after Robinhood wallets are released!
— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) September 22, 2021
In detail, the tweet says that Tesla will soon announce accepting DOGE as payment. In fac…
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.