Will Smith’s Mom Once Caught Him Having Sex

“You cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor.”
In his new self-titled memoir, the actor revealed that his mom once caught him having sex in the middle of her kitchen.
Will explained that after he began dating his high school girlfriend Melanie Parker, she ended up moving in with his family to avoid being placed in foster care.
His mom had one condition regarding the roommate situation though: No sex.
But less than three months into Melanie’s stay at the Smith household, Will broke the rule and ended up in a pretty awkward situation.
Will’s mother happened to walk in on the couple while they were in the middle of doing the deed on the floor of the kitchen at 4 AM.
“She flipped the light switch as she had done tens of thousands of times before. But this time, her eyes landed upon her eldest son and his girlfriend deep in throes of reckless lovemaking,” Will wrote, per Insider.
He continued, “As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor.”
His mother immediately put a stop to the late night activity before storming back to her room. Melanie was asked to move out shortly after.
“I’m still not exactly sure why I did what I did that night. To this day, I have no idea what I was thinking. Of all the experiences I am sharing in this book, this is the individual moment of personal behavior that makes the least sense to me,” Will admitted.
Will and Melanie went on to date on and off for several years before ultimately splitting up for good. Will’s entire memoir is available now.