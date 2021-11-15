Will Smith’s Family At ‘King Richard’ Premiere: Jada & The Kids

Make way for the ‘royal family.’ While celebrating the premiere of his new movie, Will Smith hit the red carpet alongside his ‘queen’ Jada Pinkett Smith and their kids, Willow and Jaden!

The entire kingdom was in the house on Sunday when Will Smith attended a screening of King Richard at the 2021 AFI Fest Closing Night at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre. Will, 53, attended the Nov. 14 event alongside his queen Jada Pinkett Smith and their two children, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith. Will looked regal in a blue suit, while Jada, 50, was stunning in an off-white dress accented with a long, flowing cape. It was an elegant display of fashion that matched well with her husband’s three-piece outfit.

Willow, 21, and Jaden, 23, opted for edgier looks for the evening. The “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” singer matched her brother as both she and Jaden wore black outfits embellished with bright, eye-catching scientific prints. Jaden’s suit bore the Black power fist on the knee, while Willow’s outfit – a hybrid poncho-cape number – sported a hood that she wore up on the red carpet. Both Willow and Jaden picked comfortable shoes for the night, with her going for a pair of combat boots while Jaden wore a pair of white sneakers.

King Richard sees Will take on the role of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams. “Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) from the streets of Compton to the global stage,” according to Deadline. Serena, 40, was on hand for the Sunday premiere, walking the red carpet with her own “royal family”: husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter, Olympia. Olympia was the spitting image of her tennis icon mother, wearing a black outfit studded with jewels.

The King Richard premiere comes days after Will published his intimate and open memoir, Will. In the tell-all, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star detailed the moment he decided to “retire from trying to make [Jada] happy.” Will recognized that their marriage was “strangling both of us” and that getting married in their twenties resulted in “the brutal death of our romantic fantasies, the burning away of the idealistic illusion of the perfect marriage and the perfect family.” The two realized that “no one can make a person happy” and that they were to take responsibility for their own happiness. Will clarified in an interview that this “happiness” doesn’t necessarily connotate sex.

“People are trying to put something on it: ‘Will and Jada — what [are] they doing with other people?’” said Will. “Will and Jada are on a spiritual journey to cleanse the poisonous, unloving parts of our hearts. And we’re doing it together in this lifetime, no matter what.”