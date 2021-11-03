Will Smith Was ‘In Love’ With Stockard Channing While Married – Hollywood Life

Will Smith got very candid in his new memoir, revealing he fell in love with his ‘Six Degrees Of Separation’ co-star Stockard Channing back in the 90s.

Will Smith has opened up about method acting while filming the 1993 movie, Six Degrees of Separation, which led to him falling in love with his co-star Stockard Channing. The A-lister got candid in his new memoir Will, revealing he developed feelings for the Grease actress while married to his first wife Sheree Zampino. “Sheree and I were in the first few months of our marriage with a brand-new baby and for Sheree, I can imagine that this experience was unsettling to say the least,” the 53-year-old wrote in an excerpt from his memoir, which was published by PEOPLE.

“She’d married a guy named Will Smith and now she was living with a guy named Paul Poitier,” he continued, referencing character’s name in the movie. “And to make matters worse, during shooting I fell in love with Stockard Channing. After the film wrapped, Sheree and Trey and I moved back to L.A. Our marriage was off to a rocky start. I found myself desperately yearning to see and speak to Stockard.”