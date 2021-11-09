Will Smith Wanted To Date Fresh Prince Actor Karyn Parsons

While thinking through the conversation, Will wrote that he felt “insulted and abused” by the Good Times storyline, which made him feel a “sense of disrespect” as a child. “I even sensed John’s pain, that maybe he had failed his TV family. The next week, I gathered my cast together. I told everyone that Season 6 would be our final season and that they should take the year to make whatever plans or preparations they felt necessary. I promised them that we would go out with style and grace.”



Courtesy Everett Collection

