Will Smith Wanted To Date Fresh Prince Actor Karyn Parsons

“‘I swear it won’t mess up our working relationship.’ She knew better than that — good call, K.P.”
Will features behind-the-scenes stories about the 53-year-old’s most iconic roles — such as his six-season turn in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air — as well as recollections about his personal life.
In one excerpt, he explained the reasoning behind his self-titled character and how his onscreen cousin, Alfonso Ribeiro, gave him “the best advice ever.” “‘Hey, man, I hear the producers discussing names for your character. Take it from me: Give your character your name, Will Smith. Because people are going to call you that for the rest of your life,'” Will wrote, attributing the quote to Carlton (Alfonso’s character on the show).
In another anecdote about his costars, Will admitted that he wanted to date Karyn Parsons, who portrays the shallow and trendy Hilary Banks. Not only did Karyn “beat out a slew of Hollywood big hitters to win her role,” but she was “smart enough to tell me ‘hell no’ when I tried to explain we were not really cousins so it would be fine if we dated,” he wrote. “‘I swear it won’t mess up our working relationship.’ She knew better than that — good call, K.P.”
Reflecting further on Fresh Prince and how the beloved show boosted him to superstar status (afterward, he landed the leads in Bad Boys and Independence Day), he revealed the moment he knew the series “jumped the shark” — a term referencing the inevitable declining point of a TV show.
“The storylines were becoming increasingly hokey and it was difficult to maintain the ‘Freshness,'” he said, reflecting on his decision to not continue the show after Season 6, which was the length the cast had committed to under contract. “Anyone who has ever been on a sitcom can tell you the episode in which their show jumped the shark. Ours was Season 5, Episode 15, ‘Bullets Over Bel-Air,’ the one in which I got shot and Carlton started carrying a gun.”
“I had successfully fulfilled a promise to myself that I would never get caught in a cycle of deterioration without having the next thing on tap,” he continued. “The show could easily sustain another season; this was my family; I loved them. But a movie career was now a viable option; I was at a crossroads.”
It was actually Good Times alum John Amos — who was notoriously killed off at the height of the series — who offered Will some advice while guest-starring on Fresh Prince. Will recounted the conversation, writing, “‘None of these execs, or producers, or businesspeople, give a shit about your family. Do not let them fuck off all of your hard work and passion. It is your responsibility to make sure these people get to leave this show with some dignity.'”
While thinking through the conversation, Will wrote that he felt “insulted and abused” by the Good Times storyline, which made him feel a “sense of disrespect” as a child. “I even sensed John’s pain, that maybe he had failed his TV family. The next week, I gathered my cast together. I told everyone that Season 6 would be our final season and that they should take the year to make whatever plans or preparations they felt necessary. I promised them that we would go out with style and grace.”
Now, if you’ll excuse me, it’s time to watch some reruns.