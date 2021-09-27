Will Smith Used To Refuse To Do Movies About Slavery

“I’ve always avoided making films about slavery.”
“I’ve always avoided making films about slavery,” Smith said in a new interview with GQ. “In the early part of my career … I didn’t want to show black people in that light.”
“I wanted to be a superhero,” he continued. “So I wanted to depict black excellence alongside my white counterparts. I wanted to play roles that you would give to Tom Cruise.”
“And the first time I considered it was ‘Django [Unchained],’ but I didn’t want to make a slavery film about vengeance.”
Because of his beliefs. Smith passed on playing the lead in the 2012 Quentin Tarantino film. The role later went to comedian Jamie Fox.
Although he knew that slave films weren’t for him, Smith went on to star in his upcoming movie, Emancipation, which is about a runaway slave named Peter.
You can read his full interview with GQ here.
