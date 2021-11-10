Will Smith Spoke About His “Raging Jealousy” Over Jada Pinkett Smith And Tupac Shakur’s Friendship

“[Tupac] was like Harry,” he wrote. “[He] triggered the perception of myself as a coward… I hated that I wasn’t what he was in the world, and I suffered a raging jealousy: I wanted Jada to look at me like that.”

“If she chose me over Tupac, there was no way I could be a coward,” he wrote. “I have rarely felt more validated. I was in a room with Tupac on multiple occasions, but I never spoke to him. The way Jada loved ‘Pac rendered me incapable of being friends with him. I was too immature.”

“I could never open up to interact with Pac,” Will said. “You know, because we had a little bit of a thing. You know, they grew up together and they loved each other, but they never had … a sexual relationship.”

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage … Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship,” Will revealed. “So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up.”

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way,” he added. “And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody … But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”