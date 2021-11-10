Will Smith Shares His Feelings About Tupac Shakur—”I Hated That I Wasn’t What He Was In The World, I Suffered A Raging Jealousy…I Wanted Jada To Look At Me Like That”

#Roommates, the bombshells from Will Smith just keep coming as the intimate details of his life are once again making headlines—and this latest update involves none other than the iconic Tupac Shakur. In a recently released excerpt from his new memoir, Will Smith reveals that he had “raging jealousy” towards Tupac Shakur due to his status and very close relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Within the last few weeks, Will Smith has been extremely open regarding his consistently talked about marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. After previously admitting he fell in love with one of his co-stars while filming a movie to admitting that he went to great lengths to please her sexually—he has practically laid his entire relationship out for the public to discuss. Keeping with that theme, this latest bit of information from Will involves his feelings about Tupac, specifically how he felt inadequate in comparison to him largely due to his tight bond with Jada, via @HipHopDX.

In a section of his book speaking about ‘Pac, Will admitted the following:

“In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was PAC! and I was me. I hated that I wasn’t what he was in the world, and I suffered a raging jealousy: I wanted Jada to look at me like that. If she chose me over Tupac, there was no way I could be a coward. I have rarely felt more validated… I was in a room with Tupac on multiple occasions, but I never spoke to him. The way Jada loved Pac rendered me incapable of being friends with him. I was too immature.”

This isn’t the first time that Will Smith has spoken about how he felt about Tupac. Back in January 2020 while promoting ‘Bad Boys 4 Life,’ Will explained at the time, saying “[Me and Tupac] had a little bit of a thing because [Tupac and Jada] grew up together, and they loved each other, but they never had a sexual relationship. But, they had come into that age where now that was a possibility, and then Jada was with me.”

He continued, adding “Pac had a little thing on that, but she just loved him. Like, he was the image of perfection, but she was with The Fresh Prince.”

