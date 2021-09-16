Will Smith Reacts To Jada Pinkett Smith’s Shaved Head – Hollywood Life

Jada Pinkett-Smith dished on Will Smith’s reaction to her shaved head which she debuted via Instagram in July.

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed what husband Will Smith, 52, thinks about her newly shaved head. During the season premiere of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk the 49-year-old host was joined by daughter Willow Smith, 20, her mom Adrienne Branfield-Norris (aka Gammy), 67, and actress Tiffany Haddish, 41.

Following Jada’s debut of her shaved head in July, they were discussing the atypical hairstyle. Tiffany asked Jada what Will thinks of her new look and she said, “He loves it.” Willow chimed in with a sweet story for the group and explained that her father sent her a photo of her mom’s shaved look along with the message, “Stunningly beautiful!”

The Emmy Award-winner explained her reasoning behind the big change. “For me, it was a mixture of a spiritual calling and also going, ‘at some point, your hairline is going to be back here…so we might as well just do it now,’” said Jada.

The Gotham star looked stunning as ever during the discussion as she wore a black velvet top with delicate pearl detailing throughout. She opted for minimal makeup which highlighted her natural beauty. The A-lister finished her look with small diamond studs.

The Girls Trip actress debuted her new ‘do in July after taking a page from Willow’s hair handbook. Jada shaved her head and shared the head-turning results via Instagram. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go,” she captioned the post, sharing a screenshot of Willow’s Instagram photo of the pair. “My 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed.”

Meanwhile, Jada took to Instagram on August 15 and debuted a fresh set of tattoos. So, now she has some new ink to go with her new look. Jada revealed a glimpse at what she intends to be the first tattoo of many more to come on her right arm.

“I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now! Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma,” the 49-year-old actress captioned her post. Jada also added a few hashtags, naming the goddesses she had inked on her arm: “#MataSita, #Allat, #Oshun and #QuanYin.”