Will Smith Oprah Interview, Jada Pinkett Smith Relationship

“I saw Jada as soil and I saw me as a seed.”
So, here are just some of the biggest revelations from Will’s talk with Oprah:
1.
First, Will said that he feels like he has failed the women in his life for his “inaction” against his abusive father.
2.
And it was the death of his father in 2016 that allowed him to be more open about his life.
3.
Will had never spoken to his mother about how he processed his parents’ relationship until he read her a chapter of his book, eight weeks before his interview with Oprah.
4.
It was acting that allowed Will to process both the “blessing” and the “pain” of his father’s character.
5.
Comedy allowed Will to traverse the “racial divide” — and he even once saw a man with a swastika tattoo laughing to Men in Black.
6.
Will once got called the n-word by a police officer.
7.
After not paying his taxes early in his career and owing about a million dollars, the government seized Will’s cars and home and he hit “rock bottom.”
8.
Will spent a night in jail, shortly after winning his first Grammy, after his bodyguard punched someone.
9.
Quincy Jones convinced Will to do an acting audition for the head of NBC at his birthday party — despite Will never having acted before. The end result was The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
10.
Michael Bay originally wanted Will to do the running scene in Bad Boys completely shirtless, which Will objected to — and compromised by wearing a shirt completely open. Now, Will thinks Michael was right.
11.
The only time that Will’s manager has hung up on him was when he asked why I Am Legend had earned $77 million dollars over it’s opening weekend in the US, and not $80 million — despite that making it the biggest non-Christmas December opening ever.
12.
During his divorce from his first wife, Sheree Zampino, Quincy Jones advised Will to give her half of everything and move on.
13.
Will’s daughter, Willow, identified a similar problem with his attitude to relationships that had led to the demise of his first marriage.
14.
Will said that his father’s alcoholism and abuse shaped how he approached money in his own family.
15.
The early days of Will’s relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith involved drinking and having sex multiple times a day for “four months straight.”
16.
Will originally didn’t want to separate from Jada.
17.
But he said that he and Jada never “officially” separated.
18.
When asked if he and Jada have sex with other partners, Will said that the couple’s “love in freedom” approach is difficult to explain to people.
19.
And emphasized that he doesn’t have a “sexual goal” in his open relationship with Jada.
20.
Will didn’t find the “entanglement” Red Table Talk episode hard to do.
21.
Finally, Will said that doing ayahuasca in Peru was his “most expansive experience” and was crucial in his relationship with Jada.
You can watch the full episode of The Oprah Conversation with Will Smith on Apple TV+.