Will Smith Names Best And Worst Movies Of His Career

Will has given this a lot of thought.
The King Richard actor shared his top must-have flicks and his worst throw-away films in an interview with GQ — and I think that he’s pretty spot on.
“For the best, I think it is a tie between the first Men in Black and The Pursuit of Happyness,” he shared. “For different reasons, those are the two almost perfect movies.”
However, for his worst, Smith said, “Wild Wild West is just a thorn in my side. To see myself with chaps… I don’t like it.”
Smith starred alongside Salma Hayek and Kevin Kline in the 1999 film, which received negative reviews from critics.
TIME named it one of the “biggest flops in box office history” and Rotten Tomatoes gave it an average score of 2.6, which is pretty bad.
But after Wild Wild West, Smith went on to do some amazing films like Hancock, I Am Legend, and Suicide Squad.
Now, he’s filming his upcoming movie Emancipation, which might be released sometime next year.
