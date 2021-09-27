Will Smith Discusses His “Unconventional Relationship” With Jada Pinkett-Smith–“Marriage For Us Can’t Be A Prison”

As one of the most successful actors of our time, Will Smith recently revealed he spent a large portion of his life trying to live up to the standards his star-studded career set for him. While speaking with GQ, Will opened up about his journey to evolve from an excellent movie star into a well-rounded man, and discussed how his marriage has played a part in that over the years.

Will and Jada have been couple goals for years, which may have changed for some fans of the stars after Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed she had a previous “entanglement” with August Alsina. While speaking with GQ, Will revealed that he and Jada have not had a “conventional” relationship, revealing that their relationship stopped being monogamous at some point.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage…Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up,” he said. “There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monomer was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

Will Smith explained to the interviewer that while the public was very critical of Jada’s revelation about August, she was “not the only one engaging in other sexual relationships.”

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be prison,” Will said. “And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Will revealed he he had been playing a character his entire life, and is now ready to live in his truth as a man, father and husband.

“The major difference is I tell the truth, even when people don’t like it,” Will said. “And Will Smith (the character) doesn’t.”

