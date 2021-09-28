Will Smith Confirmed He And Jada Pinkett Smith Have An Open Marriage A Year After The “Entanglement” Drama

“That was really the process that [the coach] worked me through to let me realize that my thoughts were not sins and even acting on an impure thought didn’t make me a piece of shit,” he added.
“There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection?” he continued. “What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”
“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way,” he added. “And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody… But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”
“Our marriage wasn’t working,” Will explained. “We could no longer pretend. We were both miserable and clearly something had to change.”
“We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy, and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy,” Will said, detailing the reasoning behind their decision to split.
And while the pair denied August’s claim about having received Will’s “blessing,” Jada said she understood why he’d made that comment: “But what August was probably trying to communicate — because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission — because we were separated amicably. And I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a home-wrecker. Which he’s not.”