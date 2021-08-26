Will Polkadot save decentralized finance from Ethereum’s scaling problems? By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Will Polkadot save decentralized finance from Ethereum’s scaling problems?

Web 3.0, interoperability and layer zero are all terms tossed around when describing Polkadot. But what do they mean, and how will they impact the internet and cryptocurrency market? Cointelegraph Research’s new report explores how Polkadot is tackling distributed ledger scalability and centralization of the web simultaneously. For starters, imagine a world where Facebook (NASDAQ:) is replaced by a decentralized social media application built on Polkadot. This is what projects like Subsocial are building in their platforms, which let users determine what data to keep private and what to share. Users can profit from selling their data stored in the blockchain to third-party companies by minting Ocean Protocol tokens, OCEAN, and selling them on a decentralized exchange like Polkadex. Does Polkadot deliver what promised? Rebuilding Ethereum’s network on Polkadot Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph