Will Lithium Americas Stock Continue to Rebound? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Will Lithium Americas Stock Continue to Rebound?



Shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:) have rallied in price over the past few months on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s advances in its lithium development project and favorable government policies for EVs. But can the stock continue to gain even though the company has yet to generate revenue? Read on.Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is a development-stage company that explores for lithium deposits. It announced on July 12 that it has agreed to acquire 42,857,143 subscription receipts of Arena Minerals Inc. Its stock has rallied 28.9% in price over the past month—based primarily on investors’ optimism surrounding favorable government policies for electric vehicles (EVs)—to close yesterday’s trading session at $17.09. However, the stock has lost nearly 24% over the past six months.

Lithium plays a vital role in electric vehicle (EV) battery technology, and analysts predict 75% of all mined lithium could go to EVs by 2025. However, not all companies are expected to benefit from the industry tailwinds in the near term.

LAC generated roughly $400 million in gross proceeds in January 2021 from a public offering of its shares. It is expected to use the net proceeds to fund the development of the Thacker Pass lithium project, among others. Furthermore, LAC was caught up in controversy regarding its Nevada mine, which has yet to generate revenue. So, the stock’s near-term prospects seem bleak.

Continue reading on StockNews