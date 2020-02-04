Will Katrina Kaif star in Krrish 4?

Katrina Kaif is surely an actress, who has reached the top with the greatest grace. The actress has made a dent in the industry with her willingness to learn and interpret different characters. Katrina has a great project online. She is working alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, headed by Rohit Shetty. Today, the actress was photographed in Rakesh Roshan's office looking radiant as always in a floral dress.

Katrina's presence there has fueled rumors about her protagonist in the star of Hrithik Roshan Krrish 4, which will be directed by Rakesh Roshan. Well, we hope that an official confirmation will arrive soon. Check out the latest photos of the actress below.