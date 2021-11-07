Will it be a decentralized haven or a centralized tyranny? By Cointelegraph

© Reuters.



Last week, Facebook (NASDAQ:) rebranded to Meta and announced its plans to kickstart the development of the Metaverse — an entirely new way of interacting and navigating the internet. Now, the Metaverse landscape has a multi-billion dollar corporate behemoth vying for the helm, which has made its future all the more uncertain.

Whether we like it or not, major corporations will likely play a major role in how the Metaverse develops and evolves. But will it be plagued by the same problems faced by today’s social media giants, or will decentralized platforms and services take center stage?

Kalani Moe is the director of ecosystem growth at Velas, a decentralized smart contract platform forked from . A serial entrepreneur and early builder in the blockchain space, Moe previously founded the Divi Project and helped grow CoinPayments into the world’s leading cryptocurrency payment processor as its former creative director.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph