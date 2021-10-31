Will Halloween NFTs be hauntingly good or too spooky for crypto? By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Halloween is traditionally known for costumes, candy and trick or treating, but this year, the holiday is transitioning to the virtual world as the metaverse unfolds. As such, nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, are being created to showcase Halloween themes in hopes of attracting collectors looking for themed drops.

Although Halloween-inspired NFTs appear to be a new concept, NFT artist Etsploit told Cointelegraph that Halloween holds a certain cultural importance that can’t be dismissed: “I think people will collect NFTs for Halloween similar to that of NFT limited editions or releases of anything else.”

