Will Bitcoin Dip Below $37k By CoinQuora

- The Crypto market is bearish due to external legal pressure.
- Seasoned traders are sure that BTC and other cryptos will still win.
- Many crypto believers share their thoughts via Twitter (NYSE:).
As the crypto market has gone bearish on us today, basic traders and investors are once again — to no one’s surprise, showing skepticism. Every time the market shows the slightest dip, the community panics in fear of their investments falling.
Of course, the viewpoint is totally different when it comes to seasoned traders, long-time hodlers, and firm crypto believers. A Twitter post from the reputed crypto investor — Lark Davis, leads to an interesting thread.
Fed news, China fears, and upcoming infrastructure bill are all weighing heavy on the market. #crypto
